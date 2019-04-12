Immediate Italy challenge high debt - IMF

Umbria governor, PD chief searched in health probe
Washington
12 Aprile 2019
Washington, April 12 - Italy's most immediate challenge is its high public debt, the International Monetary Fund said Friday. "The most immediate challenge for Italy is its elevated debt and limited budget space," said IMF European Department chief Poul Thomsen. He stressed the importance of gradual medium-term budgetary consolidation.
