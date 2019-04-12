Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France

Paris, April 12 - France said Friday it had "never" been warned of the offensive that eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar launched on the UN-backed government in Tripoli. "Like our partners, we are speaking to all the sides in conflict in Libya, with the goal of obtaining a ceasefire," a foreign ministry spokesman said. "We were never warned of an offensive on Tripoli, which we condemned from its start," he said. Premier Giuseppe Conte called a 'summit' on Libya Friday afternoon with Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta. Trenta voiced solidarity with the Italian military contingent in Libya, which she said was made up of "around 400 units".