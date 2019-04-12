Soccer: Gattuso squashes talk of Roma move

Milan, April 12 - AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso on Friday squashed talk he might move to AS Roma at the end of the season, whether or not he leads the Rossoneri into the Champions League. "I've got a two-year contract and I can't talk about things with other clubs," said the former Italy and Milan midfielder. Gattuso said he had not heard from Roma icon and executive Francesco Totti for four or five months, when he "called him for his birthday". He said words of praise Thursday from Milan legend and executive Paolo Maldini "were very, very important for me". Gattuso said qualifying for the Champions League was "our greatest objective".