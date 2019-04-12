Tria in 'productive' talks with Mnuchin

Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Washington
12 Aprile 2019
Washington, April 12 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria had 'productive' talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington on Thursday evening, sources said. "We talked about the Italian economy, our trade exchanges and G7 issues," said Mnuchin. He said the encounter had been "excellent". Tria is in the US capital for IMF and World Bank meetings.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su