Spread surges to 252

Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
12 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 12 The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields surged to 252 points Friday, from 237 at Thursday's close. The yield on the BTP rose to 2.51%. Analysts linked the surge to uncertainty on the government's financial plans. The spread later fell back under the psychologically important 250 point threshold, to 249.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su