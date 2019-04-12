Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 15:54

Paris
Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso squashes talk of Roma move

Washington
Tria in 'productive' talks with Mnuchin

Messina
Man killed by train while gathering vegetables

Rome
Spread surges to 252

Vatican City
Pope sends 100,000 euros to Iran flood victims

Rome
Nero's first villa opens to the public

Locri
Riace Mayor Lucano faces new probe

Lecco
Northern town sets limits on migrant centre locations

Piacenza
Bully, 16, arrested for extorting schoolmates

Genoa
Dad arrested for abusing daughter, 17, since she was 11

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

BariTrasporti
Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

TarantoIl concertone
Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Guardia di Finanza

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Randagismo in Puglia, gli animalisti contro vecchia legge: «È fallimentare»

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Bari, Circolo della Vela compie 90 anni: al via i festeggiamenti

Rome

Nero's first villa opens to the public

Emperor replaced it with Domus Aurea

Rome, April 12 - The first large villa built by Emperor Nero on the Palatine Hill in Rome is opening to the public. The 'Domus Transitoria' (Transitory House) was opulent and refined. It was built with the grandeur of Ptolemaic palaces as inspiration. The villa was closed down and buried at the emperor's order after the great fire of Rome in 64 AD and replaced with the larger and more sumptuous Domus Aurea (Golden House). However, the first villa sums up and is "almost a technical trial run for what would become the Domus Aurea", said the director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, Alfonsina Russo. After a 10-year-long restoration, the villa's 800 square meters will open to the public as part of a new guided tour on Nero from Monday to Friday. The tour is reserved to small groups of visitors who will be able to admire the colored marbles, fountains and red porphyry columns thanks to the new lighting and 3D visors. The tour starts in a large room with a nymphaeum. Water is a central theme of the villa, one of the reasons why it has been confused for a long time with the thermal baths of Livia, archaeologists say. Columns and niches decorate this opulent space. Historians and archaeologists say Nero loved to spend the hottest hours of summer days in this room, under a large patio, which was probably covered with a wooden decorated ceiling or perhaps only protected by opulent curtains. Bright and precious marbles decorate this space, which represented for the emperor a symbol of his extensive power worldwide, historians say. The villa's majestic rooms are also decorated with marble and references to water, which is a central theme of the villa's decor, said director Russo. Walls are painted with flowers and plants to look like a luxuriant garden. Part of the original décor of the villa was obtained some three centuries ago from the Farnese family. However, many original decorations were lost or are now part of private collections or exhibited at museums. Parts of the decorated ceiling are on display at the Museo Palatino, right next to the entrance of the Domus, along with golden friezes and other treasures.

