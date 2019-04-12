No risk of League-M5S rift says Conte

Paris, April 12 - There is "no prospect of a split" between the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) despite recent tension between the government coalition partners, Premier Giuseppe Conte said in an interview published by French daily Les Echos on Friday. Conte said the coalition partners only have "different sensibilities". "Mediation work is mandatory to enable a synthesis between two political forces that support the government majority", said Conte. "I am sure - I verify this every day - that the representatives (of the parties) have no intention or interest in interrupting this (government) experience", the premier added. Speaking about recent friction between Rome and Paris, the premier told the newspaper that "the time of French-Italian tensions is over".