Dad arrested for abusing daughter, 17, since she was 11

Genoa, April 12 - Italian police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man in Genoa on suspicion of beating and sexually abusing his 17-year-old daughter since she was 11. The man, of Ecuadorean origin, was arrested after the girl's testified to police, sources said. She confided in her mother after the latest and umpteenth episode of sexual violence, police said. The girl fled the family home and asked a social worker for help.