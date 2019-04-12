Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 15:54

Paris
Libya: Never warned of Haftar offensive says France

Milan
Soccer: Gattuso squashes talk of Roma move

Washington
Tria in 'productive' talks with Mnuchin

Messina
Man killed by train while gathering vegetables

Rome
Spread surges to 252

Vatican City
Pope sends 100,000 euros to Iran flood victims

Rome
Nero's first villa opens to the public

Locri
Riace Mayor Lucano faces new probe

Lecco
Northern town sets limits on migrant centre locations

Piacenza
Bully, 16, arrested for extorting schoolmates

Genoa
Dad arrested for abusing daughter, 17, since she was 11

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
Arsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

 

MateraSanità
Sanitopoli lucana, al via udienza con gup a Matera: aggiornata al 3 maggio

FoggiaTrasporti
Foggia, via ai lavori per prolungamento pista di volo aeroporto Gino Lisa

BariTrasporti
Bari. la stazione cambia volto: oggi sopralluogo di Decaro, a ottobre pronto sottopassaggio principale

PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

TarantoIl concertone
Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Randagismo in Puglia, gli animalisti contro vecchia legge: «È fallimentare»

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Bari, Circolo della Vela compie 90 anni: al via i festeggiamenti

Lecco

Northern town sets limits on migrant centre locations

Near Lecco

Lecco, April 12 - The northern town of Calolziocorte near Lecco has set limits on the location of future migrant centres, banning them from so-called 'red zones' near schools and the central railway station. In other 'blue zones', near oratories and the central library, the asylum seeker centres will have to seek the authorisation of the city council, under a new ordinance.

