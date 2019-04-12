Soccer: Arsenal probe fan who called Koulibaly n**ger

Rome, April 12 - Arsenal have opened a probe into a fan who allegedly called Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly a n**ger in a Snapchat post during the Italian team's 2-0 Europa League quarterfinal defeat at the Emirates, the Guardian reported Friday. The Guardian said the Gunners supporter used "insults of a racial nature" in the 15-second Sanpchat video. Arsenal immediately opened an internal probe to identify the fan. "We have a zero tolerance approach and anyone who behaves like that will be banned from our games," Arsenal said.