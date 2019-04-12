Manley confident FCA can hit 2019 targets

Rome, April 12 - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) CEO Mike Manley told a shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam on Friday that "I am confident of reaching the 2019 targets" for the Italian-American carmaker. FCA President John Elkann, meanwhile, said that "FCA has never been so strong and in such good health as today". The comments helped FCA's share price rise 3.5% to 14.36 euros.