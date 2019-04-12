GDP rose 0.1% in first quarter - UPB estimate

Rome, April 12 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Friday that it estimates Italy's GDP rose by 0.1% in the first quarter with respect to the previous three months. "After two quarters (of negative growth) that had foretold risks of recession, the Italian economy is showing the first, timid signs of recovery," the UPB said. It said it expects the economy to grow at a similar rate in the second quarter although it stressed that there were "higher margins of uncertainty". The office added, however, that the "weakness" of the economic cycle looks set to continue. "The legacy of 2018 looks set to weigh on the growth prospects which, in the short term, remain weak," it said. It said Brexit and possible international trade restrictions were among the downside risks for the outlook. It also said the economy remained "exposed to volatility in the yields on public-debt bonds".