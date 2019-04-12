Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 14:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Manley confident FCA can hit 2019 targets

Manley confident FCA can hit 2019 targets

 
Rome
GDP rose 0.1% in first quarter - UPB estimate

GDP rose 0.1% in first quarter - UPB estimate

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli need to 'shake off fear' in Arsenal return

Soccer: Napoli need to 'shake off fear' in Arsenal return

 
Rome
Purchasing power still below pre-crisis level

Purchasing power still below pre-crisis level

 
Pordenone
Alleged migrant-trafficking ring busted

Alleged migrant-trafficking ring busted

 
Rome
Households' propensity to save increased in 2018 - ISTAT

Households' propensity to save increased in 2018 - ISTAT

 
Vibo Valentia
Alleged leaders of 'Ndrangheta clan arrested

Alleged leaders of 'Ndrangheta clan arrested

 
Paris
No risk of League-M5S rift says Conte

No risk of League-M5S rift says Conte

 
Washington
Italy source of uncertainty for whole eurozone - Moscovici

Italy source of uncertainty for whole eurozone - Moscovici

 
Milan
Man shot in the head in Milan

Man shot in the head in Milan

 
Locri
Riace Mayor Mimmo Lucano indicted

Riace Mayor Mimmo Lucano indicted

 

Il Biancorosso

LA NOTIZIA
Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
Arsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariA Spazio 13
Auroro Borealo: il cantante più «stonato» del mondo in concerto a Bari

Auroro Borealo: il cantante più «stonato» del mondo in concerto a Bari

 
PotenzaLa manifestazione
Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

Ritardi e disattenzioni: Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

 
TarantoIl concertone
Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

Uno Maggio Taranto: nel cast Max Gazzé con Elio, Malika Ayane, Cor Veleno e tanti altri

 
MateraIl punto
Il «bovarismo» culturale che frega Matera 2019

Il «bovarismo» culturale che frega Matera 2019

 
LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

 
FoggiaAgricoltura a rischio
Carabinieri trovano trattore rubato nel Foggiano

Carabinieri trovano trattore rubato nel Foggiano

 
BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

 
BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

Droga e pistola nell’azienda, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

 
Guardia di Finanza

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Primarie 2017, indagato Emiliano: altri 6 mesi di indagini 
«Violato segreto istruttorio»

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Bari inizia la settimana santa con la Processione dell'Addolorata

Addio ad Angelo Aquaro, vicedirettore di Repubblica nato a Martina Franca

Addio ad Angelo Aquaro, vicedirettore di Repubblica nato a Martina Franca

Randagismo in Puglia, gli animalisti contro vecchia legge: «È fallimentare»

Randagismo in Puglia, animalisti contro vecchia legge: «È fallimentare»

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Luciano Rezzolla: è cresciuto a Bari uno dei «fotografi» del buco nero

Rome

GDP rose 0.1% in first quarter - UPB estimate

Parliament budget office sees 'timid' signs of recovery

GDP rose 0.1% in first quarter - UPB estimate

Rome, April 12 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Friday that it estimates Italy's GDP rose by 0.1% in the first quarter with respect to the previous three months. "After two quarters (of negative growth) that had foretold risks of recession, the Italian economy is showing the first, timid signs of recovery," the UPB said. It said it expects the economy to grow at a similar rate in the second quarter although it stressed that there were "higher margins of uncertainty". The office added, however, that the "weakness" of the economic cycle looks set to continue. "The legacy of 2018 looks set to weigh on the growth prospects which, in the short term, remain weak," it said. It said Brexit and possible international trade restrictions were among the downside risks for the outlook. It also said the economy remained "exposed to volatility in the yields on public-debt bonds".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati