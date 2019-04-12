Soccer: Napoli need to 'shake off fear' in Arsenal return

Rome, April 12 - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has said his side must be bolder to be able to reverse the 2-0 defeat they suffered at Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The Serie A side have a stiff challenge in next week's return in Naples after they went down on Thursday due to an Aaron Ramsey strike and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal. "We needed to be a bit bolder. We were too timid at the start," Ancelotti said. "We're going to have to shake off the fear that gripped us when we play the return leg and having the San Paolo (stadium) behind us will certainly help. "We'll need to produce a massive performance. "It's very difficult but not impossible. "Arsenal showed they're excellent going forward but also that they're vulnerable at the back. "We could have scored if we'd had a little more belief. Now we'll have to make sure we do it next week".