Households' propensity to save increased in 2018 - ISTAT

Rome, April 12 - ISTAT said Friday that the propensity to save of Italian households rose to 8.1% in 2018, up from 7.8% in 2017. The national statistics agency said the rise ended four years of falls in the propensity to save. It said consumer spending was up 1.6% last year, less than the rise of 2.7% registered the previous year. ISTAT said purchasing power increased 0.9%, continuing a trend of rising spending power that started in 2014.