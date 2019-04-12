Alleged migrant-trafficking ring busted

Pordenone, April 12 - Police in Pordenone on Friday carried out an operation against suspected migrant traffickers who allegedly asked migrants from Africa to pay up to 6,000 euros each to obtain forged documents to reach Italy and other European countries. The alleged ring leader, a 30-year-old Ghanaian national, provided fake visas and passports to migrants from Africa to ensure they entered the country illegally, investigative sources said. Four others, all Ghanaian nationals, are under investigation, they added.