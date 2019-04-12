Alleged leaders of 'Ndrangheta clan arrested

Vibo Valentia, April 12 - Police in the Calabrian city of Vibo Valentia on Friday arrested the alleged leaders of a prominent clan of local crime syndicate 'Ndrangheta. Investigative sources said four prominent members of the Mancuso clan, considered one of the most influential in Calabria, were arrested. The four are suspected, among other things, of ordering the murder in July 2003 of Raffaele Fiamingo, a rival mafia boss, and the attempted murder of another alleged boss, Francesco Mancuso.