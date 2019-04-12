Man shot in the head in Milan

Milan, April 12 - A 46-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Milan early on Friday, sources said. The attack appears to have been a well-planned hit. According to an initial reconstruction, two men on a scooter moved alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The victim, named as Enzo Anghinelli, was taken to Milan's Policlinico hospital in a critical condition. He is said to have a criminal record for narcotics offences and investigators suspect the attack was carried out to settle a score related to drug dealing. Investigators said they have no doubt that the assailants wanted to kill him. Apparently only one of the four or five shots fired hit the man, sources said.