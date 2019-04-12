Venerdì 12 Aprile 2019 | 11:16

Washington
Italy source of uncertainty for whole eurozone - Moscovici

Milan
Man shot in the head in Milan

Locri
Riace Mayor Mimmo Lucano indicted

Rome
Restoration returns Rome's Scala Santa to original beauty

Rome
Restoration returns Rome's Scala Santa to original beauty

Rome

Rome

Palermo
15 clock-in cheats probed near Palermo

Vercelli
2 nursery teachers suspended for mistreating kids

Rome
No trial of strength needed in Libya - Trenta

Vatican City
Peace is possible pope tells South Sudan leaders

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
BariLa manifestazione
Tumori al seno: Bari si colora di rosa e bianco dal 17 al 19 maggio con la Race for the Cure

PotenzaLa decisione
Maltempo, a Potenza termosifoni accesi fino al 30 aprile

LecceOrganizzato dalla Rai
Salentino Hermes Mangialardo vince premio MigrArti

FoggiaAgricoltura a rischio
Carabinieri trovano trattore rubato nel Foggiano

BatIl caso
Barletta: al cimitero niente scale, impossibile portare fiori

BrindisiOperazione dei cc
Droga e una pistola nell’azienda agricola, un arresto a Francavilla F.na

TarantoLa lettera aperta
Ex Ilva, genitori tarantini scrivono a Mattarella: «inquinamento ci uccide»

MateraL'inaugurazione
Grassano, nuova sede per la stazione dei carabinieri

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

«Violato segreto istruttorio»

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Xylella, ministro Centinaio in Puglia: gilet arancioni consegnano proposte per dl Emergenze

«Olivieri truffò la Multiservizi»: Bari, chiuse le indagini

Bari, stasera a Madonnella locale organizza gara di «rutti»

Mola, Gdf sequestra 10 kg di hashish: arrestata coppia di Noicattaro

Addio ad Angelo Aquaro, vicedirettore di Repubblica nato a Martina Franca

Milan

Victim taken to hospital in critical condition

Milan, April 12 - A 46-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in Milan early on Friday, sources said. The attack appears to have been a well-planned hit. According to an initial reconstruction, two men on a scooter moved alongside the victim's car and fired several shots. The victim, named as Enzo Anghinelli, was taken to Milan's Policlinico hospital in a critical condition. He is said to have a criminal record for narcotics offences and investigators suspect the attack was carried out to settle a score related to drug dealing. Investigators said they have no doubt that the assailants wanted to kill him. Apparently only one of the four or five shots fired hit the man, sources said.

