Riace Mayor Mimmo Lucano indicted

Locri, April 11 - Suspended Riace Mayor Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano was indicted along with 26 other people on Thursday in relation to the southern town's management of migrants. The trial will start on June 11 in Locri. Last month the supreme Cassation Court ruled that Lucano's ban from returning to Riace should be annulled, saying that there was no evidence to back allegations of fraud or organizing arranged marriages. However, that decision did not wipe out charges over other alleged irregularities relating to the treatment of migrants. Lucano's administration of the small town in the southern region of Calabria has been frequently lauded by commentators for the way migrants were integrated into the local community and made a positive contribution to it.