Locri
Riace Mayor Mimmo Lucano indicted

Rome
Restoration returns Rome's Scala Santa to original beauty

Rome
Restoration returns Rome's Scala Santa to original beauty

Rome

Rome

Palermo
15 clock-in cheats probed near Palermo

Vercelli
2 nursery teachers suspended for mistreating kids

Rome
No trial of strength needed in Libya - Trenta

Vatican City
Peace is possible pope tells South Sudan leaders

Rome
Migrants taken to Lampedusa will be expelled-Salvini

Lecce
Govt to set up task force against xylella-cull dodgers

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
BariL'accusa
Randagismo in Puglia, gli animalisti contro vecchia legge: «È fallimentare»

BrindisiL'operazione
Dissequestrati 27 parchi fotovoltaici nel Brindisino

FoggiaIl programma
Medimex: in mostra a Foggia 100 chitarre del Fender Vintage Museum

TarantoLa lettera aperta
Ex Ilva, genitori tarantini scrivono a Mattarella: «inquinamento ci uccide»

MateraL'inaugurazione
Grassano, nuova sede per la stazione dei carabinieri

BatI controlli
Barletta, sequestrati 140 kg di pesce e bianchetto: dati in beneficenza alla Caritas

PotenzaLa protesta
Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scene in piazza

LecceLegge Salvamare
Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

«Olivieri truffò la Multiservizi»: Bari, chiuse le indagini

Malore dopo pasto a mensa ex Ilva: forse latticini acidi

Rome, April 11 - After 300 years the Scala Santa (Holy Stairs), one of Rome's holiest sites, has returned to its original beauty after a restoration in which the marble steps were freed of a wooden cover that Pope Innocent XIII had installed in 1723. Housed in a sanctuary next to the basilica of St. John Lateran, the Scala Santa is a set of 28 white marble steps that Catholics believe Jesus Christ climbed on his way to trial by Pontius Pilate. They are believed to have been brought to Rome by St Helena, mother of Constantine, the emperor who introduced Christianity to the Roman empire. It will be possible to admire the stairs for 60 days up until Pentecost, when they will be covered up again. The restoration of the steps and of the sanctuary's 16th-centry frescoes were presented for an extraordinary opening on Thursday. - Nella cerimonia di apertura straordinaria della Scala Santa, accanto alla Basilica di San Giovanni, sono stati presentati i restauri dei gradini e degli affreschi cinquecenteschi a cura dei laboratori dei Musei Vaticani. Dopo la benedizione, i fedeli i sono messi in fila per salire in ginocchio la Scala.

