No trial of strength needed in Libya - Trenta

Rome, April 11 - No trial of strength is needed in Libya, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said Thursday. "The Italian mission in Libya is solely oriented towards increasing the country's capacity for stabilisation," she said. "It is indispensable to avoid the mistakes committed in the past with military interventions that only worsened the situation. "For this reason no trials of strength or shows of force are needed, of any kind; the only objective is to keep Italy, its citizens and companies in safety" and back national reconciliation.