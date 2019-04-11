Peace is possible pope tells South Sudan leaders

Vatican City, April 11 - Peace is possible, Pope Francis told South Sudan leaders in the Vatican on Thursday. Speaking after their spiritual retreat, Francis said "dear brothers and sisters, peace is possible. "I will never tire of repeating that peace is possible! "But this great gift of God is at the same time also a strong commitment of responsible men towards the people". The pope called on the leaders to respect a ceasefire and cease hostilities. He then knelled and kissed their feet. South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and rebel leader and former vice president Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon were guests of the head of the Catholic Church and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the Vatican. South Sudan has endured five years of civil war which has killed an estimated 400,000 people.