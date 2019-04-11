League Senator fined for defaming gay group

Perugia, April 11 - League Senator Simone Pillon, known for his ultra conservative pro-life and anti-gay stances, was fined 1,500 euros Thursday for defaming Perugia gay group Omphalos concerning their initiatives in schools when he was not yet elected. Pillon was ordered to pay Omphalos 30,000 euros in damages. The League Senator claimed Omphalos was pushing a gay agenda in schools and trying to assert gender theory.