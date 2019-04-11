Migrants taken to Lampedusa will be expelled-Salvini

Rome, April 11 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that 90 migrants who were taken to Lampedusa after the boat they were travelling on was intercepted will be expelled from Italy. "Only those who respect the rules can enter Italy," Salvini said. "We are already working to make sure the 90 illegal immigrants who arrived on Lampedusa will be sent back home in the next few hours". A finance police boat and a coast guard vessel intercepted the board the migrants were on as it was heading towards the Sicilian coast.