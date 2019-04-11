Govt to set up task force against xylella-cull dodgers

Lecce, April 11 - Agriculture Minister Marco Centinaio said Thursday that the government would clamp down on farmers who fail to cut down olive trees as part of a bid to stop the spread of the 'Xylella fastidiosa' bacteria. "We'll set up a task force together with the Puglia regional government to punish the tricksters who do not eradicate the infected plants," Centinaio announced at a meeting on the Xylella emergency in Lecce.