Giovedì 11 Aprile 2019 | 18:03

Rome
No trial of strength needed in Libya - Trenta

Vatican City
Peace is possible pope tells South Sudan leaders

Rome
Migrants taken to Lampedusa will be expelled-Salvini

Lecce
Govt to set up task force against xylella-cull dodgers

Perugia
League Senator fined for defaming gay group

Perugia
League Senator fined for defaming gay group

Washington
Bolster banks Lagarde tells Italy (2)

Rome
90 migrants taken to Lampedusa after boat intercepted

Venice
Galan 12.3 mn assets seized in MOSE probe

Rome
Libyan conflict risks causing humanitarian crisis-Conte

Rome
Italy extremely concerned about Libya - Conte (2)

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
BrindisiL'operazione
Dissequestrati 27 parchi fotovoltaici nel Brindisino

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, «Il mio cuore è di Giorgio»: campagna per donazione organi

FoggiaIl programma
Medimex: in mostra a Foggia 100 chitarre del Fender Vintage Museum

TarantoLa lettera aperta
Ex Ilva, genitori tarantini scrivono a Mattarella: «inquinamento ci uccide»

MateraL'inaugurazione
Grassano, nuova sede per la stazione dei carabinieri

BatI controlli
Barletta, sequestrati 140 kg di pesce e bianchetto: dati in beneficenza alla Caritas

PotenzaLa protesta
Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scene in piazza

LecceLegge Salvamare
Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Guardia di Finanza

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Guardia di Finanza

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

San Nicola Air Show 2019, nei cieli di Bari non solo le Frecce Tricolori

«Olivieri truffò la Multiservizi»: Bari, chiuse le indagini

Perugia

League Senator fined for defaming gay group

Ordered to pay 30,000 euros in damages

Perugia, April 11 - League Senator Simone Pillon, known for his ultra conservative pro-life and anti-gay stances, was fined 1,500 euros Thursday for defaming Perugia gay group Omphalos concerning their initiatives in schools when he was not yet elected. Pillon was ordered to pay Omphalos 30,000 euros in damages. The League Senator claimed Omphalos was pushing a gay agenda in schools and trying to assert gender theory.

