Boy, 11, dies in car in Rome

No trial of strength needed in Libya - Trenta
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
11 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 11 - An 11-year-old boy had "a bad turn" and died in a car on a major Rome thoroughfare on Thursday, local sources said. The incident happened around eight o'clock in Via Cristoforo Colombo where the traffic was slow due to preparations for a Formula E race. Sources said the boy was in the car with his mother and his aunt. The two women asked a passing police patrol car for help and an ambulance was escorted to the spot. But the boy died soon afterwards, sources said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su