Boy, 11, dies in car in Rome

Rome, April 11 - An 11-year-old boy had "a bad turn" and died in a car on a major Rome thoroughfare on Thursday, local sources said. The incident happened around eight o'clock in Via Cristoforo Colombo where the traffic was slow due to preparations for a Formula E race. Sources said the boy was in the car with his mother and his aunt. The two women asked a passing police patrol car for help and an ambulance was escorted to the spot. But the boy died soon afterwards, sources said.