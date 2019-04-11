Galan 12.3 mn assets seized in MOSE probe

Venice, April 11 - Italian police on Thursday seized assets worth some 12.3 million euros in a probe into alleged bribes taken by former Veneto governor Giancarlo Galan on the Venice MOSE flood barriers. Six people are involved in the probe including two Padua accountants who allegedly acted as front men. The probe is into alleged international money laundering and illegal exercise of financial activity, regarding the reinvestment abroad of kickbacks taken by Galan. The massive MOSE barrier project, designed to protect Venice from flooding, has dragged on beyond several deadlines for completion.