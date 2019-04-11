Libyan conflict risks causing humanitarian crisis-Conte

Rome, April 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Thursday that the conflict in Libya risks creating a humanitarian crisis with major consequences for security. "The clashes, the increase in the number of deaths - which are estimated to be several hundred - and injured and the displaced signal the concrete risk of a humanitarian crisis that must be averted rapidly," Conte said. "The humanitarian crisis, its consequences for migrant flows, and the return of the threat of terrorism, as shown by the recent attack by Daesh at Fuqaha, make determination and fast action necessary". The premier added that "there are no economic or geopolitical interests that can justify military escalation and the risk of a civil war".