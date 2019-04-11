Probe in depressed woman's assisted suicide - report

Galan 12.3 mn assets seized in MOSE probe
11 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 11 - Catania prosecutors have opened an investigation into the case of the 47-year-old Sicilian woman who committed assisted suicide at a Swiss clinic on March 27, daily newspaper La Verità reported on Thursday. The woman did not have a terminal disease but had been suffering from depression for some time, according to the report. The probe is into alleged instigation to commit suicide.
