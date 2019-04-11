Giovedì 11 Aprile 2019 | 16:19

Venice
Galan 12.3 mn assets seized in MOSE probe

Rome
Libyan conflict risks causing humanitarian crisis-Conte

Rome
Italy extremely concerned about Libya - Conte (2)

Rome
Probe in depressed woman's assisted suicide - report

Rome
Confirm Berlusconi prostitution case convictions-prosecutors

Rome
Italy's aging index hits new high

Genoa
Anarchists claim Genoa Molotov attack

Rome
Di Stefano calls on UK to free Assange

Milan
UniCredit risks EU antitrust fine

Rome

Rome

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di saluteArsenal-Napoli, in tribuna il figlio Luigi

Papà Aurelio out per motivi di salute
FoggiaIl programma
Medimex: in mostra a Foggia 100 chitarre del Fender Vintage Museum

TarantoLa lettera aperta
Ex Ilva, genitori tarantini scrivono a Mattarella: «inquinamento ci uccide»

MateraL'inaugurazione
Grassano, nuova sede per la stazione dei carabinieri

BariLotta alla droga
Mola, Gdf sequestra 10 kg di hashish: arrestata coppia di Noicattaro

BatI controlli
Barletta, sequestrati 140 kg di pesce e bianchetto: dati in beneficenza alla Caritas

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, arrestato ambulante: droga e 1800 euro in casa

PotenzaLa protesta
Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scene in piazza

LecceLegge Salvamare
Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Guardia di Finanza

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Guardia di Finanza

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

San Nicola Air Show 2019, nei cieli di Bari non solo le Frecce Tricolori

Rome

Political solution needed says premier

Rome, April 11 - The Italian government is extremely concerned about the conflict taking place in Libya, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Thursday. "The latest developments in Libya, in particular the military escalation, is a cause of major concern for Italy, as it is, and must be, for the whole of Europe and the whole international community," Conte said. Libya is locked in crisis after eastern strongman General Khlaifa Haftar launched an offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli. "The developments in Libya must not deflect us from the search for a political solution, the only one that is truly sustainable. "Therefore, it is necessary to work towards a ceasefire and an immediate interruption of the spiral of military confrontation".

