Italy extremely concerned about Libya - Conte (2)

Rome, April 11 - The Italian government is extremely concerned about the conflict taking place in Libya, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Thursday. "The latest developments in Libya, in particular the military escalation, is a cause of major concern for Italy, as it is, and must be, for the whole of Europe and the whole international community," Conte said. Libya is locked in crisis after eastern strongman General Khlaifa Haftar launched an offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli. "The developments in Libya must not deflect us from the search for a political solution, the only one that is truly sustainable. "Therefore, it is necessary to work towards a ceasefire and an immediate interruption of the spiral of military confrontation".