Confirm Berlusconi prostitution case convictions-prosecutors

Rome, April 11 - A prosecutor on Thursday asked that the supreme Court of Cassation to uphold two sentences handed down for involvement in bringing prostitutes to parties at the Arcore home near Milan of ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi. The court is considered whether to confirm a jail term of of four years, seven months for former Berlusconi TV channel news anchor Emilio Fede and of two years, 10 months for the ex-premier's former dental hygienist and ex Lombardy regional councillor Nicole Minetti.