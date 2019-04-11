Giovedì 11 Aprile 2019 | 14:36

Rome
Confirm Berlusconi prostitution case convictions-prosecutors

Rome
Italy's aging index hits new high

Genoa
Anarchists claim Genoa Molotov attack

Rome
Di Stefano calls on UK to free Assange

Milan
UniCredit risks EU antitrust fine

Rome

Kidnapped Italian businessman freed in Nigeria

 
Rome

Rome
Won't stand by if France blocks Libya peace - Salvini

Naples
Mum arrested too on child killed near Naples

Rome
Tax wedge OECD 2nd-worse for single-income households

Rome
'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

TarantoLa lettera aperta
Ex Ilva, genitori tarantini scrivono a Mattarella: «inquinamento ci uccide»

MateraL'inaugurazione
Grassano, nuova sede per la stazione dei carabinieri

BariLotta alla droga
Mola, Gdf sequestra 10 kg di hashish: arrestata coppia di Noicattaro

BatI controlli
Barletta, sequestrati 140 kg di pesce e bianchetto: dati in beneficenza alla Caritas

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, arrestato ambulante: droga e 1800 euro in casa

PotenzaLa protesta
Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scene in piazza

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, fra i 6x3 non c'è posto per ragazzi con sindrome di Down

LecceLegge Salvamare
Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Guardia di Finanza

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Guardia di Finanza

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Rome

Rome, April 11 - ISTAT said Thursday that Italy's aging index hit a new high last year. The national statistics agency said in a report that, on January 1, 2018, the ratio of people aged over 65 with respect to the number of under-15s was 168.9%, putting Italy at the top of the European ranking for the aging populations. It added that Italy had the lowest fertility rate in the EU along with Spain, with 1.32 children per woman in 2018, which was in line with the figure of 2017 but is well below the threshold needed to ensure that older generations are replaced by new ones.

