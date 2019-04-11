Anarchists claim Genoa Molotov attack

Genoa, April 11 - An anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an Molotov-cocktail attack in Genoa overnight in which vehicles belonging to postal company Poste Italiane were damaged. A group calling itself the 'Anarchici per la Solidarietà Internazionalista' (Anarchists for Internationalist Solidarity) said via a website that it conducted the attack. The statement said the the company was attacked for its "direct, cowardly role in the deportation of migrants". A small air company linked to the group has reportedly been used occasionally to repatriate migrants. A similar attack caused a fire at the same site in October 2017.