Di Stefano calls on UK to free Assange

Rome
11 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 11 - Italian Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano called for Julian Assange to be freed after the WikiLeaks co-founder was arrested in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. "Assange's arrest, after seven years of unjust deprivation of liberty, is a disturbing expression of intolerance towards those who promote transparency and freedom like WikiLeaks," Di Stefano said via Twitter. "British friends, the world is looking at you, Italy is looking at you. Freedom for Assange".
