UniCredit risks EU antitrust fine

Milan
11 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 11 - UniCredit is one of eight European banks that risk being fined by the European Commission for allegedly breaching EU competition rules in the trading of euro-zone government bonds between 2007 and 2012, the Italian lender has said. The company said an eventual fine would be "subject to a statutory maximum of 10% of the company's annual worldwide turnover" but added that it considered the prospect of it having to pay out "not likely".
