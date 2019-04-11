UniCredit risks EU antitrust fine

Milan, April 11 - UniCredit is one of eight European banks that risk being fined by the European Commission for allegedly breaching EU competition rules in the trading of euro-zone government bonds between 2007 and 2012, the Italian lender has said. The company said an eventual fine would be "subject to a statutory maximum of 10% of the company's annual worldwide turnover" but added that it considered the prospect of it having to pay out "not likely".