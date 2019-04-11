Kidnapped Italian businessman freed in Nigeria

Rome, April 11 - Sergio Favalli, an Italian businessman who was kidnapped in Nigeria on March 30, has been freed. "I give my congratulations to (intelligence agency) AISE for the liberation of the entrepreneur Sergio Favalli in Nigeria," Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said via Twitter on Thursday. "Another of our compatriots is returning home! Thank you for your extraordinary work, thank you for your professionalism!". Rome prosecutors have opening an probe into alleged terrorism-related kidnapping and will question Favalli when he returns to Italy, sources said.