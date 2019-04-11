Won't stand by if France blocks Libya peace - Salvini

Rome, April 11 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the League leader, said Thursday he would not "stand by" if France were to block peace in Libya. "If there were economic interests behind the chaos in Libya, if France blocked a European initiative to bring peace, if that were true, I won't stand by and watch," he said on Italian radio. "Also because the Italians would pay the consequences". Salvini said "if someone for business (interests) plays at war, they've found the wrong minister in me". Libya is locked in crisis after eastern strongman General Khlaifa Haftar launched an offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli.