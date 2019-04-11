Mum arrested too on child killed near Naples

Naples, April 11 - The mother of an eight-year-old boy beaten to death by his stepfather near Naples in January was also arrested on Thursday. The boy was killed at Cardito by Tony Essobti Badre, who is still in prison. The beating, in which the boy's sister was also hurt, was witnessed by the mother who did nothing to stop it. The woman defended herself by saying she was in shock. Badre was served another warrant for the attempted murder of the boy's sister.