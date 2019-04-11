'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

Rome, April 11 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Thursday that "considerable" sums would be needed for the 2020 budget bill. Writing in the preface of the DEF economic blueprint, Tria said "the profile delineated for net debt, also in the light of spending needed to refinance so-called unvaried policies (peace missions, public sector jobs, investments), will require the identification of financial cover of considerable size". "The legislation in force in fiscal matters is confirmed for now pending the definition of alternative measures for financial coverage and tax reform in the course of the next few months, in preparation for the 2020 budget bill". The government has said it will conduct a far-reaching spending review to avert having to raise VAT rates in order to fund a dual-rate 'flat tax' in next year's budget. The DEF, which sees growth this year languishing at 0.2%, contained a generic commitment to a flat tax without setting tax brackets which had previously been rumoured to be 15% and 20% for households earning up to 50,000 euros.