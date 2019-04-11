Giovedì 11 Aprile 2019 | 12:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome

Kidnapped Italian businessman freed in Nigeria

 
Rome

Kidnapped Italian businessman freed in Nigeria

 
Rome
Won't stand by if France blocks Libya peace - Salvini

Won't stand by if France blocks Libya peace - Salvini

 
Naples
Mum arrested too on child killed near Naples

Mum arrested too on child killed near Naples

 
Rome
Tax wedge OECD 2nd-worse for single-income households

Tax wedge OECD 2nd-worse for single-income households

 
Rome
'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

 
Rome
Boy, 11, dies in car in Rome

Boy, 11, dies in car in Rome

 
Rome
Lower House passes Armenian genocide motion

Lower House passes Armenian genocide motion

 
Rome
Dozens of Juventus fans arrested in Amsterdam -report

Dozens of Juventus fans arrested in Amsterdam -report

 
Rome
Candreva keeps pledge to pay kid's school meals

Candreva keeps pledge to pay kid's school meals

 
Brussels
Conte in favour of long Brexit delay

Conte in favour of long Brexit delay

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Serie D e le nobili decadutela situazione degli altri gironi

Serie D e le nobili decadute
la situazione degli altri gironi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl convegno
Oncorete: la rete oncologica pugliese è realtà

Oncorete: la rete oncologica pugliese è realtà

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, arrestato ambulante: droga e 1800 euro in casa

Francavilla F.na, arrestato ambulante: droga e 1800 euro in casa

 
Tarantoassenteismo
Guardia di Finanza

Andavano a fare la spesa durante orario di lavoro, 23 indagati Marina Militare Taranto

 
PotenzaLa protesta
Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scene in piazza

Troppi ritardi: domani Coldiretti Basilicata scende in piazza

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, fra i 6x3 non c'è posto per ragazzi con sindrome di Down

Foggia, fra i 6x3 non c'è posto per ragazzi con sindrome di Down

 
BatLa tragedia nel 2016
Scontro treni Ferrotramviaria, oggi via al processo a Trani: 18 imputati

Scontro treni Ferrotramviaria, oggi via al processo a Trani: 19 imputati

 
MateraLa novità
Matera 2019, ecco gli occhiali da temponauta per chi visita la città

Matera 2019, ecco gli occhiali da temponauta per chi visita la città

 
LecceLegge Salvamare
Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti del mare

Porto Cesareo, ecco i pescatori ecologici: così si raccolgono i rifiuti in mare

 
Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Bari, sesso e soldi per superare esami: chiesto processo per prof

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Campagna primarie 2017, indagato Emiliano. Chiesta proroga indagini 
«Violato segreto istruttorio»

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Le «Meraviglie» di Lecce incantano l'Italia con le note di Giuliano Sangiorgi

Autonomia differenziata? Sud impoverito e spopolato

Autonomia differenziata? Sud impoverito e spopolato

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Pedalando da Roma a Brindisi: l'Appia antica si fa in bici

Campagna primarie Pd 2017 in Puglia, indagato il governatore Emiliano

Campagna primarie 2017, indagato Emiliano. Chiesta proroga indagini 
«Violato segreto istruttorio»

Levante, la curia di Lecce dice no al concerto in Piazza Duomo: «Testi troppo irriverenti»

Testi irriverenti, Curia proibisce concerto Levante a Lecce, lei si difende: «Parlo di sacralità della donna»

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

Da Gioia a Bergamo, volo speciale dell'Aeronautica per salvare 40enne

San Nicola Air Show 2019, nei cieli di Bari non solo le Frecce Tricolori

San Nicola Air Show 2019, nei cieli di Bari non solo le Frecce Tricolori

Rome

'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

For deficit drop, unvaried policies, VAT stop and tax reform

'Considerable' sums needed for budget - Tria

Rome, April 11 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Thursday that "considerable" sums would be needed for the 2020 budget bill. Writing in the preface of the DEF economic blueprint, Tria said "the profile delineated for net debt, also in the light of spending needed to refinance so-called unvaried policies (peace missions, public sector jobs, investments), will require the identification of financial cover of considerable size". "The legislation in force in fiscal matters is confirmed for now pending the definition of alternative measures for financial coverage and tax reform in the course of the next few months, in preparation for the 2020 budget bill". The government has said it will conduct a far-reaching spending review to avert having to raise VAT rates in order to fund a dual-rate 'flat tax' in next year's budget. The DEF, which sees growth this year languishing at 0.2%, contained a generic commitment to a flat tax without setting tax brackets which had previously been rumoured to be 15% and 20% for households earning up to 50,000 euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati