Tax wedge OECD 2nd-worse for single-income households

Rome, April 11 - Italy's tax wedge for single-income households is the second worse in the OECD after France, according to a report out Thursday. According to the OECD's Taxing Wages report, the tax wedge for households with two children in which one person works is 39.1% compared to an OECD average of 26.6%. Looking at single workers, on the other hand, Italy is third after Belgium and Germany with 47.9% up 0.2 of a percentage point on 2017. The OECD average is 36.1, slightly down on 2017. The tax wedge is the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by an average single worker (a single person at 100% of average earnings) without children and the corresponding total labour cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labour income discourages employment.