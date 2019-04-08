Talk of M5S in EPP unreal says Tajani

Rome, April 8 - Talking about the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) joining the European People's Party (EPP) caucus "seems to me a hypothetical clause of unreality," centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Vice President and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday. The M5S, he said, "tried to join the liberals and were rejected, with losses. "It appears their interests go towards the yellow vests, a worrying alliance".