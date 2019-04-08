Talk of M5S in EPP unreal says Tajani

Dozens of Juventus fans arrested in Amsterdam -report
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
08 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 8 - Talking about the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) joining the European People's Party (EPP) caucus "seems to me a hypothetical clause of unreality," centre-right Forza Italia (FI) Vice President and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday. The M5S, he said, "tried to join the liberals and were rejected, with losses. "It appears their interests go towards the yellow vests, a worrying alliance".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su