Dozens of Juventus fans arrested in Amsterdam -report
10 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 10 - Dozens of Juventus fans were arrested in Amsterdam on Wednesday before the Italian side's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Ajax in the city, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported in its online edition. The fans were reportedly in possession of knives, clubs, pepper spray and flares near to the Johan Cruijff Arena. The media quoted police sources as saying the fans had been taken by bus to a detention centre. Sky, meanwhile, broadcast images of police using water cannons after fans set off flares and firecrackers near the stadium.
