Conte in favour of long Brexit delay

Dozens of Juventus fans arrested in Amsterdam -report
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brussels
10 Aprile 2019
Brussels, April 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Italy would prefer a long Brexit delay than a short one as he went into the EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday. "We are in favour of a delay," Conte said. "Obviously not for one or two months but a longer delay. "We'll discuss it with the others, which is the right way to do things".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su