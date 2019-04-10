Candreva keeps pledge to pay kid's school meals

Mercoledì 10 Aprile 2019 | 20:28

Rome
Rome
Brussels
Rome
Rome
Caserta
Rome
Rome
Rome
Ravenna
Vatican City
Rome, April 10 - Inter and Italy soccer star Antonio Candreva has kept his pledge to help after a girl was forced to eat crackers and tinned tuna because her parents couldn't afford the meal fees at a school near Verona. Andrea Girardi, the mayor of the town of Minerbe, said the elementary school had received the funds from Candreva. He added, however, that the money would be used for other purposes for the school as the town council had already intervened in the case of the girl. "I got a call from Candreva and he offered to pay the girl's school-meal fees, but I explained to him that the council had solved the problem before it entered the public domain," Girardi said. "Then he asked if there were other children in difficulty and then, in a second call, we agreed for him to make a contribution to the school".

