INPS chief moots cutting work hours

Rome
10 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 10 - Pasquale Tridico, the president of pensions and social security agency INPS, on Wednesday mooted reducing the number of hours people work to boost social equality. "The last reduction in the number of work hours in Italy was in 1969," Tridico said during a lecture at Rome's Sapienza University. "We haven't had any reductions in 50 years but there should be. "Productivity gains should be distributed, either via salaries or an increase in free time".
