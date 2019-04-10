Conte rules out wealth tax, VAT hike

Rome, April 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said his government would not introduce a wealth tax or raise value-added tax as he spoke to reporters on his way into the EU summit in Brussels on Wednesday. The premier added that "it is not true" that the government's flagship measures, the 'citizenship wage' basic income and the 'quota 100' pension reform bringing down the retirement age for some people, will fail to boost economic growth. He added that it will not be possible to see that precise impact of these measures until the second half of the year. He also said that the government had cut its growth forecast for 2019 from 1% to 0.1-0.2% because the "international economic situation" is now "completely different".