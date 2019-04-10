Driver risks getting lynched after killing migrant
10 Aprile 2019
Caserta, April 10 - A motorist came close to being lynched by a group of migrants after hitting and killing a 61-year-old Ghanian man on Wednesday at Castel Volturno, near the southern city of Caserta, sources said. The victim was crossing a highway on a bicycle outside a centre for migrants when he was hit by the driver, an Italian national who called the emergency services. The police had to intervene to save the motorist after a menacing group of migrants, including friends of the dead man, gathered around him. The driver has been reported to prosecutors for alleged homicide.
