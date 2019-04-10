Salvini announces clampdown on 'city lowlifes'

Rome, April 10 - The interior ministry said new ordinances to clamp down on "lowlifes" (balordi) in Italian cities will take effect soon in Florence and Bologna. The prefect's department in the two cities have prepared measures for people who have been reported for drug-dealing, fighting, bodily harm, vandalism and illegal trading in public spaces to be banned from certain areas. "I will issue guidelines for similar procedures to be launched throughout Italy," Salvini said. "There must be no tolerance for illegal conduct".