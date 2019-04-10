Populists threaten research- scientist group

Rome, April 10 - The European Geosciences Union (EGU) sounded an alarm about the danger it says popular political forces pose during its general assembly in Vienna on Wednesday. Former Italian premier and former European Commissioner Mario Monti and top Italian virologist Ilaria Capua were at the assembly as the the body launched its appeal. "The rise and instantaneous dissemination of "fake news", biased reporting, social media bots and malicious state actors presents a major challenge to both scientists and politicians alike," the EGU said. "Populist agendas fueled by these forces, threaten European integration and, in the process, scientific integration and collaboration. "The EGU firmly believes that threats to a united Europe are threats to scientific research".