'Political decision' to dump Marino - Renzi

Rome, April 10 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that the decision to oust the party's former Mayor of Rome, Ignazio Marino, was "political". There have been calls for the centre-left PD to apologise to Marino after he was acquitted in an expenses case that contributed to his ousting by the PD itself in 2015. Renzi said Marino was the victim of a "violent campaign of mudslinging" by the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which at the time was in the opposition in the city assembly but now is in control of the council. "The resignation of 26 PD councillors, which caused the mayor to lose his position, had nothing to do with legal problems or expense receipts," Renzi said in his Enews news letter. "The decision of the Rome PD in 2015 stemmed from administrative considerations linked to the governance of Rome. "The Rome PD made a political decision".